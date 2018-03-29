Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser - The Dhoni, Harbhajan, Dwayne Bravo Version Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Dwayne Bravo and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have recreated the teaser of Rajinikanth's Kaala

Kaala. Rajinikanth also makes occasional appearances in the video, which is interspersed with feisty comments from the CSK players. The video (40 seconds long) is a promotional venture by a Tamil Nadu bank, which has recently sealed a three-year deal with the Indian Premiere League team and will is currently the team's retail banking partner.



Comments on the YouTube video are particularly in love with the tapori-way Dhoni says: "Kya re?", just like Rajinikanth did in the original one. "Dhoni and bravo...just killed it," read a comment while another added: "The best video ever in recent times."







The original teaser of Kaala released earlier in March and went viral quite instantly. Rajinikanth plays the role of a mob boss in the Kaala, which is produced by his son-in-law Dhanush' Wunderbar Studios. On YouTube, the teaser garnered over 1.6 million views within 12 hours and has currently been watched over 20 million times.







Kaala is all set to hit screens on April 27, the same day the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League will have its finale. IPL 2018 is all set to kick off on April 7 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj, Pankaj Tripathi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil.





