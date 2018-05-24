Kaala Posters: Huma Qureshi Features With 'Stalwarts' Rajinikanth And Nana Patekar

The Internet can't wait for Kaala, which stars Rajinikanth in the title role

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 24, 2018 23:15 IST
Rajiniknath, Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in Kaala. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kaala stars Huma Qureshi, Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar
  2. Kaala will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam
  3. The Pa ranjith-directed film will release on June 7
Huma Qureshi her first look from upcoming Tamil film Kaala where she will reportedly play a 45-year-old woman named Zareena. Kaala features Rajinikanth in the title role and it also stars Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi and Eashwari Rao. She shared two poster, in one she appears with Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar and captioned it: "Blessed to be working with stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar and the whole cast and my super hardworking crew." She used hashtags like "Kaala in Hindi," "blessed" and "dream team." The first poster Huma shared on Thursday evening was her character poster, for which she wrote: "Kaala, coming to theatres near you on June 7."

Here are the new posters of Kaala.
 
 

The new posters of Kaala have generated curiosity amongst fans on social media. Huma's posts received a series of comments like "the most awaited film of the year" and "we are eagerly waiting." The film will also release in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

In an interview last year, Huma Qureshi told news agency IANS: "I am very fortunate and blessed that I am working with him. I am still getting used to it (working with Rajinikanth)."

The release date of Kaala has been rescheduled several times. The film was meant to hit the screen on April 27 but was postponed due to the tussle between South Indian Artists Association and Digital Service Providers and was also delayed due to the Tamil Nadu protests for Cauvery water sharing. Kaala opens in theatres on June 7.

Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush.

