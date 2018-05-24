Kaala Posters: Huma Qureshi Features With 'Stalwarts' Rajinikanth And Nana Patekar

Highlights
Here are the new posters of Kaala.
#Kaala - Blessed to be working with stalwarts @rajinikanth & @nanagpatekar and the whole cast and my super hardworking crew .. @beemji#dreamteam#love#poster#intense#KaalaInHindi#blessed#june7th#dharavi#HumaQureshipic.twitter.com/pY7Q3HiIBa— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 24, 2018
The only joy we get as actors is to play living breathing characters .. so blessed to have had the opportunity to play #Zareena Thank you @beemji for this and the one&only @rajinikanth#Kaala coming to theatre near you June 7th #KaalaInHindi@wunderbarfilms@LycaProductionspic.twitter.com/erUYcm2Ck5— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 24, 2018
The new posters of Kaala have generated curiosity amongst fans on social media. Huma's posts received a series of comments like "the most awaited film of the year" and "we are eagerly waiting." The film will also release in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
In an interview last year, Huma Qureshi told news agency IANS: "I am very fortunate and blessed that I am working with him. I am still getting used to it (working with Rajinikanth)."
Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush.