Rajinikanth Receives The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Rajinikanth at the National Film Awards. (Image courtesy: Doordarshan)

South Star Rajinikanth received his Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. The actor attended the ceremony with his son-in-law Dhanush, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran. Rajinikanth's wife Latha and their daughter Aishwarya, who is married to Dhanush, were also there. A jury made up of singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet Chatterjee and filmmaker Subhash Ghai had selected Rajinikanth for the honour earlier this year. At the National Film Awards today, actor Biswajit Chatterjee said they selected Rajinikanth for the honour because he is a "talented" person and very "down to earth."

On Sunday, Rajinikanth shared a statement on Twitter about receiving the award and called it one of the "two special landmarks" - the other one being his daughter Soundarya Vishagan's new app named Hoote, which is to be launched this evening. In his statement, Rajinikanth wrote: "Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people." See the actor's tweet here:

Rajinikanth is known for his blockbuster performances in films such as Sivaji, Enthiran, Nallavanuku Nallavan, Thalapathy, Annamalai, Sri Raghavendra, Peddarayudu, Chandramukhi, Nattukku Oru Nallavan, Darbar and Baasha. He was last seen in Darbar, which released last year. His new movie Annaatthe will premiere next month.