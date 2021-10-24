What Rajinikanth Tweeted A Day Before Receiving The Dadasaheb Phalke Award For 2019

Rajinikanth shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rajinikanth)

Tomorrow is an "important occasion" for Rajinikanth - the superstar will receive his Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, on Monday in New Delhi. The actor, who is known for his blockbuster performances in films such as Sivaji, Enthiran, Darbar and Baasha, shared a statement on Twitter a day before receiving the award and called it one of the "two special landmarks" - the other one being his daughter Soundarya Vishagan's new app named Hoote, which is to be launched tomorrow. In his statement, Rajinikanth wrote: "Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people."

The actor then added details about his daughter's "innovative, useful and the first of its kind" app that he will launch in his own voice.

Read Rajinikanth's tweet here:

In April this year, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Rajinikanth will be receiving the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019. "Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," read his tweet.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle@SubhashGhai1@Mohanlal@Shankar_Live#BiswajeetChatterjeepic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

After the announcement, Rajinikanth dedicated his award to "all those who have been a part of (his) journey." In a tweet, he wrote: "My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected and dearest Narendra Modiji, Prakash Javadekar and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty."

My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Rajinikanth will receive his Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards in New Delhi on Monday.

A jury made up of singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet and filmmaker Subhash Ghai selected Rajinikanth for the honour.