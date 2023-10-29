Raj Kundra Shares Picture Of Letters And Notes He Received In Jail

Raj Kundra at an event

Raj Kundra is currently gearing up for the release of his film UT69.The film, directed by Shahnawaz Ali, deals with how Raj Kundra lands in jail following the charges of producing pornographic content. UT69 will be released on November 3. Now, Raj Kundra has shared a picture of the letters he had received in jail. In the photo, uploaded on Instagram Stories, we can see the envelopes with Raj Kundra's name and jail cell details. We can also spot a paper cutting of Shilpa Shetty and their son Viaan. The text on the picture read, “Going through my letters and notes from jail.”

Earlier this month, Raj Kundra released the first motion poster of UT69. Along with it, he wrote, “From crowded cells to unforgettable sleepovers.! Unveiling the first motion poster of our film UT69.”

Raj Kundra also spoke about how his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, reacted to his acting debut. Speaking to News18, Raj Kundra said, “She [Shilpa Shetty] was a few feet away from me when I decided to tell her that I am making a film. I didn't want to go too close to her. I told her that I have a script and was waiting for her answer. When I turned away from her, a flying chappal came at my face. I think she thought that the idea was a little dicey at first. Maybe she thought that the film wouldn't get made.”

Raj Kundra added how he and Shahnawaz Ali were able to comfort Shilpa Shetty. He said, "Shahnawaz Ali gave her a very small narration. She thought about it and realised that it wasn't about the case of against the system in any way. She felt it was a very human story. She was very supportive. She asked me, ‘Tu acting kar lega (will you be able to act)?' I told her that I will be able to since I have done some method acting by going to jail."