<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun's Film Is On A Roll In Week 3

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is on a roll, after three week of its release. The Sukumar directorial is expected to add "substantial numbers" to its stellar growth on festive days, predicted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As per Sacnilk, the film's total earnings at the domestic box office stood at Rs 1109.85 crore, with Hindi contributing Rs 716.65 crore to the total number.

On its third Wednesday, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 19.75 crore in all languages. The film registered footfalls of 51.87% in afternoon shows, followed by 54.18% shows in evening, courtesy Christmas.

Sharing the break-up numbers, Taran Adarsh wrote in his last post, "The #Christmas to #NewYear period traditionally witnesses an upswing at the #Boxoffice, and #Pushpa2 is expected to add substantial revenue to its already historic total... The ₹ 800 cr milestone now appears to be well within reach." Take a look:

Pushpa 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but opened to stellar numbers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa 2 points to a Pushpa 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Pushpa 2 - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.