<i>Pushpa 2 </i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Allu Arjun's Juggernaut Surpasses <i>Animal</i> And <i>Jawan </i> Earnings In Week 2

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 retains its hold at the box office even after 15 day of its release. In two weeks, the much-talked about sequel of the 2021 film minted Rs 972.95 crore in India, per Sacnilk.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film minted Rs 725. 8 crore in week one and in week 2 the total earnings stood at Rs 990.7 crore. The contribution of the Hindi version of the film grabbed attention, taking the total to Rs 621.6 crore. The film made over Rs 1508 crore gross worldwide in 14 days.

Pushpa 2, which is on a spree to break and make records, set another milestone after beating the week two collections of Stree 2, Baahubali2 (Hindi), Gadar 2, Animal and Jawan, making it the highest-grossing film in week 2 as well.

Citing other break-up details of the total earnings, Taran Adarsh wrote in his post, "PUSHPA 2' IS UNSTOPPABLE - SETS ANOTHER RECORD... #Pushpa2 continues to break barriers, setting new benchmarks every day... The latest achievement?... It has already crossed ₹ 175 cr in *just 6 days* of *Week 2*, setting a new record - and mind you, the week isn't over yet.

Additionally, #Pushpa2 has already surpassed the *Week 2* collections of #Stree2, #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2, #Animal and #Jawan, making it the highest-grossing film in *Week 2* as well." Take a look:

Pushpa 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but opened to stellar numbers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa Part 2 points to a Part 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.