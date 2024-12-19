<i>Pushpa 2 </i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun's Film To "Dethrone" <i>Stree 2</i> As Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to win a million hearts. The film, released on December 5, shows no sign of slowing down at the box office. On Day 14, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned ₹20.8 crore in India across all languages, reported Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 20.58% on its second Wednesday. So far, the action-drama has earned an impressive ₹973.3 crore. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule serves as the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

On Wednesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day 13 box office figures for the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “600 not out - next stop 700 cr...Pushpa 2 is ready to claim the throne... Pushpa 2 has shattered every record in sight... Will soon dethrone Stree 2 from the No. 1 position, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever."

Taran Adarsh added, "Pushpa 2 is *not* slowing down soon... With the Christmas and New Year holidays around the corner, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass the ₹ 700 cr mark and could even aim for the monumental ₹ 800 cr milestone. Pushpa2 [Week 2] Fri 27.50 cr, Sat 46.50 cr, Sun 54 cr, Mon 20.50 cr, Tue 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 601.50 cr."

Earlier, Allu Arjun reacted to the box office success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Speaking at the success meet in Delhi, the actor said, “The numbers are temporary but the love I hold very close to my heart. I always say that records are made to be broken, maybe for the next 2-3 months I will enjoy all these records but hopefully, by the summer I would want all these records to be broken by the next film.”

Aside from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.