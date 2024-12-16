<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun's Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 900

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 continues its dream run at the box office on the 11th day of its release. The film minted around Rs 75 crore in all Indian languages, taking the total to Rs 825.50 crore at the domestic box office. In the first week, Pushpa 2 stood at the gigantic total of Rs 725.8 crore, in which Hindi contributed Rs 425.1 crore, per Sacnilk. On second Sunday, the film minted Rs 75 crore, in which Hindi language's contribution was Rs 55 crore.

Pushpa 2 is on a spree to break records one after another. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in his report, Pushpa 2 became the fastest film to reach the Rs 500 crore club on its second Saturday. By setting this record, Pushpa 2 beat the earnings of Jawan, Stree2, Gadar2, Pathaan, Baahubali2 (Hindi) and Animal, the recent blockbusters of the last few years. Take a look:

500 NOT OUT... 'PUSHPA 2' SETS YET ANOTHER RECORD... The sensational run continues... #Pushpa2 makes a royal entry into the ₹ 500 cr Club on Day 10 [second Saturday]... That's not all, this #AlluArjun #Blockbuster has shattered yet another record... Read on...



Pushpa 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but opened to stellar numbers. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa Part 2 points to a Part 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.