Diljit Dosanjh Sends Kudos To Allu Arjun, Recreates <i>Pushpa 2</i>'s Viral Dialogue: "<i>Jhukega Nahi</i>"

Currently performing across India for his Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit Dosanjh performed in Chandigarh, his hometown, on Saturday, and served some pretty iconic moments for his fans. He got emotional and spoke about performing on his home ground, and also dedicated the entire concert to the newly crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju. But the highlight of the evening was Diljit recreating an iconic dialogue and moment from Allu Arjun's Pushpa, giving a shoutout to the actor. While the actor-singer admitted that he had not watched Pushpa 2, he still performed the "Jhukega nahi" dialogue on stage.

Diljit interacts with his fans at every concert and gives them some pretty memorable moments to go back with. In a viral video from his Chandigarh concert, Diljit said, "Today, the dhol beats will reach the moon, because the Gabru has come to Chandigarh to leave a strong imprint. Punjabi aa gaye oye, I keep saying this around the world. I even said it at the world's biggest stage in Coachella, but it would be a shame if I don't say this slogan in my hometown. I dedicate today's concert to the World Chess Champion D Gukesh. He had thought about becoming a World Champion and didn't give up until he became one. Everyone faces obstacles. I also do. But he didn't give up."

In the video, he also speaks about Allu Arjun's blockbuster franchise, Pushpa. "I have seen the first part of Pushpa. It has a famous dialogue, 'Jhukega nahi saala (wont bow).' If the saala doesn't bow, why would the jija do that? Have as much fun as you'll want; this will be your best night," he concluded.

As this video gained traction on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for their favourite actor-singer and a star performer. One fan wrote, "Punjabi kadi na jhuke hai na jhukenge!! Punjabi chaa gaye oye!! Baaki saare sun lo dhayan naal Oyee Shottuu kaam kar le mada jeya," another wrote, "aagya tuhada Jija," and another commented, "Love from Chandigarh." Several other fans and internet users dropped heart emojis in the comments section to show their support for the Amar Singh Chamkila star.

