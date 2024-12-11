Box Office: Allu Arjun's <i>Pushpa 2</i> Is An "Unstoppable Force"

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 shows no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 36 crore in Hindi version, taking the total to Rs 375 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film consolidated its blockbuster status after scoring terrific numbers on weekdays like Monday and Tuesday. Citing the milestones the film is set to establish, Taran Adarsh wrote, "PUSHPA 2' IS AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE... #Pushpa2 continues its triumphant run, remaining unshakable at the #BO.... The phenomenal weekday trends on Monday and Tuesday are an eye-opener, solidifying its #Blockbuster status. Given its remarkable hold on weekdays, the film should cross the ₹ 400 cr mark today [Wednesday; Day 7], becoming the fastest film to achieve this milestone."

He continued, "Looking ahead, the absence of new releases this Friday is expected to fuel #Pushpa2's extraordinary performance in *Weekend 2*, setting the stage for a majestic entry into the ₹ 500 cr Club." Take a look:

Given its remarkable hold on weekdays, the film should… pic.twitter.com/VorECrpFK6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2024

The film is already set to enter the Rs 1000 crore club globally. It smashed the records of Shah Rukh Khan Jawan, Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 which emerged as the blockbusters of last year.

Pushpa 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but opened to stellar numbers. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa Part 2 points to a Part 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.