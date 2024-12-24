<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's Film Remains "Unaffected" By The Wave Of New Releases

Allu Arjun's non-holiday release Pushpa 2 continues to make waves at the box office with its stellar numbers. With the festive season around the corner, the film will only boost its business, predict trade analysts. Despite new releases, Pushpa 2 woos audience to the theatres and the business remains "unaffected" by other releases, wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

On its third Monday of release, Pushpa 2 minted Rs 12.25 crore in all languages, taking the total to Rs 1062.6 crore at the domestic box office, per Sacnilk. In Hindi language, the film registered an impressive number with Rs 689.4 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed break-up of weekend 3 performance and hailed Pushpa 2 as an "unstoppable" force. He wrote, "Pushpa2 crosses the ₹ 50 cr mark in Weekend 3, which is absolutely fantastic... It remains unaffected by the wave of new releases, maintaining its position as the top choice for moviegoers for the third consecutive weekend."

He added, "The #Christmas and #NewYear holiday season is sure to give it an additional boost." Take a look:

Pushpa 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but opened to stellar numbers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa 2 points to a Pushpa 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Pushpa 2 - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.



