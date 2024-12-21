<i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i> Box Office Day 16: Allu Arjun's Film Crosses Rs 1000 Mark

Pushpa 2: The Rule is showing no signs of slowing down. Led by Allu Arjun, the film continues to make waves at the box office. On its third Friday (December 20), the Sukumar-directed movie finally entered the Rs 1000-crore club.

Pushpa 2 minted Rs 13.75 crore on Day 16 in India across all languages, as per a report by Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 1004.35 crore.

The Telugu occupancy rate was 24.67%.

Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj are also a part of the project.

Pushpa 2 has already surpassed the week two collections of Stree 2, Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Gadar 2, Animal and Jawan.

Elaborating on the matter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “PUSHPA 2 IS UNSTOPPABLE - SETS ANOTHER RECORD... Pushpa 2 continues to break barrie₹, setting new benchmarks every day... The latest achievement?... It has already crossed ₹ 175 cr in just 6 days of Week 2, setting a new record - and mind you, the week isn't over yet. Additionally, #Pushpa2 has already surpassed the Week 2 collections of #Stree 2, #Baahubali 2 #Hindi, #Gadar 2, #Animal and #Jawan, making it the highest-grossing film in Week 2 as well."

Previously, Allu Arjun thanked fans for showering their love on Pushpa 2.

the Thank You Press Meet in Delhi, he said, "It feels incredible to be sitting on top of a record-breaking hit, and I won't deny that number matters to me. Of course, they do, and I'll be in this trance for a couple of months because being part of a ₹1000 crore film is no joke."Read on to know more.

Pushpa 2 is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.