Vijay Deverakonda Praises His 'Lucky Charm' Rashmika Mandanna: "Still The Same Girl I Met Eight Years Ago"

The rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna might not have confirmed their relationship, but they never shy away from showing love and support for each other in public. On Monday, Rashmika shared the teaser of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, with voiceover by Vijay, making it even more special. But that's not all. The Dear Comrade actor went a step ahead and shared a heartwarming note for his alleged girlfriend, calling her a "lucky charm."

Sharing The Girlfriend's teaser on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay added a note saying, "I love every visual of this teaser. I am so excited to see this drama unfold. She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer and a star but all the while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl I met on sets 8 years ago."

"Wishing you @iamRashmika all success on your first project where you shoulder so much responsibility," the actor added.

Launching #TheGirlfriendteaser to the world :)



Rashmika reverted with a gratitude post. Tagging the actor she wrote, "@TheDeverakonda THANK YOU for doing SO MUCH for us. I hope we make you and everyone proud with this one. And these words. THANK YOU."

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the upcoming movie is a romantic drama and produced by GA2 Pictures, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Rashmika is currently riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which broke all box-office records. Also starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 released on December 2.

