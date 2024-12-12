Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been rewriting box office records and how. The Sukumar directorial has become the fastest to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club. To celebrate the success of the film and express his gratitude to fans and well-wishers, Allu Arjun spoke to the media at the Thank You Press Meet in Delhi. Allu Arjun expressed his happiness at the box office success. He said, “It feels incredible to be sitting on top of a record-breaking hit, and I won't deny that numbers matter to me. Of course, they do, and I'll be in this trance for a couple of months because being part of a ₹1000 crore film is no joke."

“The numbers are temporary but the love I hold very close to my heart. I always say that records are made to be broken, maybe for the next 2-3 months I will enjoy all these records but hopefully, by the summer I would want all these records to be broken by the next film.”

He added, “It doesn't have to be a Telugu film, it can be Tamil, Kannada, Hindi. It doesn't matter but I want these records to be broken because that is the progression. India is going up.”

Thanking his director Sukumar, Allu Arjun said, "I know the entire team has done a fantastic job, but I owe the success of Pushpa 2 to Sukumar. It's his vision that has brought us here."

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh are also part of the film. The film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.



