<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 18: Allu Arjun's Film Set To "Unleash Rampage" During Christmas Holidays

Pushpa 2 tsunami is here to stay. Allu Arjun's film, which released on December 5, retains its supremacy at the box office, even after 17 days of its release. The film will set another string of records during Christmas holidays, predicted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film's domestic collection stood at Rs 1062.9 crore and it minted Rs 33.25 crore on its third Sunday, per Sacnilk. On Sunday, the film registered impressive footfalls of 62.96% in afternoon shows, followed by 40.56% shows at night in Hindi language.

The film earned Rs 725.8 crore in the first week of its release. After the end of second week, the film registered Rs 264.8 crore at the box office. Pushpa 2, which had its trailer launch event in Patna to draw more and more North Indian audience, performed exceptionally well in Hindi, contributing Rs 665 crore to the total numbers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a detailed break-up of its numbers in his latest post. He wrote, "#Pushpa2 reaffirms its supremacy yet again... The Saturday numbers prove that the #AlluArjun starrer shows no signs of slowing down. Looking ahead, #Pushpa2 is expected to unleash a #Boxoffice rampage during the #Christmas and #NewYear holidays." Take a look:

#Pushpa2 reaffirms its supremacy yet again... The Saturday numbers prove that the #AlluArjun starrer shows no signs of slowing down.



Looking ahead, #Pushpa2 is expected to unleash a #Boxoffice rampage during the #Christmas and #NewYear holidays.#Pushpa2 [Week 3] Fri 12.50 cr,… pic.twitter.com/HqTlFGmRMT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2024

Pushpa 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but opened to stellar numbers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa 2 points to a Pushpa 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Pushpa 2 - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.