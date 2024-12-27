<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 22: Allu Arjun's Film Is "Wild Fire" On Christmas. New Record On The Way

As predicted, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 emerged as the top choice for moviegoers on Christmas, boosting its business to a mighty total. The film managed to earn Rs 128.6 crore at the box office in its third week, taking the total to Rs 1119.2 crore, per Sacnilk.

The Hindi language contributed Rs 723.9 crore to its gigantic numbers. In its third week, the film managed to draw in footfalls over 20% in afternoon and nights shows for the Hindi dubbed version.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared details of its excellent performance on Christmas. He wrote, "PUSHPA 2' IS *NOT* FIRE, BUT WILDFIRE ON CHRISTMAS... Pushpa2 remains an unstoppable force... The AlluArjun starrer continues to dominate and solidify its position at the Box office.

Pushpa2 remains the top choice for moviegoers, even with a reduction in shows to accommodate the new release, BabyJohn.

The Christmas holiday certainly boosted Pushpa2's numbers, but what truly stands out is its phenomenal performance even in Week 3... The film will cross the Rs 100 crore in *Week 3*, setting a new benchmark. Take a look:

Pushpa 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but opened to stellar numbers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa 2 points to a Pushpa 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Pushpa 2 - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.



