<i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i> Box Office Day 16: Allu Arjun's Film Mints Rs 25 Crore On Third Saturday

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is on a roll. On Saturday, the film minted Rs 25 crore in all versions across India, as per a Sacnilk report.

This includes Rs 4.35 crore from Telugu screenings, Rs 20 crore from Hindi shows, Rs 55 lakhs from Tamil screenings and Rs 8 lakh and Rs 2 lakh each from the Kannada and Malayalam markets. The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 42.21% on its third Saturday.

So far, the action-drama has earned a whopping Rs 1029.9 crore. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Pushpa 2: The Rule's Hindi version's Friday numbers on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, "Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office, despite fresh competition... Rakes in double-digit collections, showcasing remarkable staying power... Solid growth is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Pushpa2 [Week 3] Fri 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 645 cr."

Earlier, Allu Arjun reacted to Pushpa 2: The Rule's record-breaking success.

At the Thank You Press Meet in Delhi, the actor said, “It feels incredible to be sitting on top of a record-breaking hit, and I won't deny that numbers matter to me. Of course, they do, and I'll be in this trance for a couple of months because being part of a Rs 1000 crore film is no joke."

“The numbers are temporary but the love I hold very close to my heart. I always say that records are made to be broken, maybe for the next 2-3 months I will enjoy all these records but hopefully, by the summer I would want all these records to be broken by the next film.”

He added, “It doesn't have to be a Telugu film, it can be Tamil, Kannada, Hindi. It doesn't matter but I want these records to be broken because that is the progression. India is going up.”