<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 46: Allu Arjun's Film Lags Behind Kangana Ranaut's <i>Emergency</i> And Ram Charan's <i>Game Changer</i>

Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2 is nearing the end of its theatrical run after more than a month in cinemas. Once a box office juggernaut, the movie is now struggling to cross the Rs 1 crore mark in daily collections.

Released in December with massive fanfare, the Sukumar-directed action drama shattered records in its early days. However, after 46 days, the film's momentum has inevitably slowed, especially with new releases hitting the screens.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned an estimated Rs 1.18 crore on Sunday, a modest figure compared to its grand opening of Rs 164.25 crore on day one.

As of Sunday (day 46), the film has collected ₹1,227.93 crore net in India and an estimated Rs 1,732.95 crore worldwide. Remarkably, the film was declared the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 1,830 crore mark within 32 days of its release.

The movie saw a slight revival over the weekend, with collections jumping by 35% from Rs 95 lakh on Friday to Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the earnings climbed further to Rs 1.18 crore. This renewed interest was partly driven by the release of an extended version of the movie on January 17, featuring an additional 20 minutes of new footage.

While Pushpa 2 continues to draw attention, new releases are making their presence felt. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency took the lead over the weekend, raking in Rs 4.35 crore on Sunday. Ram Charan's Game Changer followed closely, earning Rs 2.50 crore, while Azaad, starring Rasha Thandani and Aman Devgan, collected Rs 1.85 crore on the same day.