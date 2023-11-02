Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth Post For Nick Jonas. Then, A Cute Reply: 'Just Looking Like A Wow'

Priyanka Chopra in her festive best. (courtesy: stylebyami)

Priyanka Chopra, who was in Mumbai for about a week, celebrated Karwa Chauth in the city, before flying out to the US. She shared a glimpse of her festivities by posting a photo on social media and she wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating." She tagged husband Nick Jonas in the post. She also shared a photo with him and she captioned it, "When anything is overwhelming #myrock #throwback." Meanwhile, Nick Jonas re-posted Priyanka's Instagram stories. He also shared a photo of Priyanka Chopra dressed in a saree and wrote, "So beautiful So elegant...Just looking like a wow." Seems like Nick Jonas is keeping up with the trends on social media. The catchphrase "Just looking like a wow" started trending a great deal after an Instagram user used it to sell clothing material online. It went especially viral after Deepika Padukone made a Reel on it and Ranveer Singh said the bit during an event he hosted.

Here's what Nick Jonas posted:

Priyanka Chopra posted this:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.