MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra Opts For A White Saree For Master Class

Priyanka Chopra, who arrived in Mumbai to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday, made another stunning appearance on Sunday. The Dostana actor chose a white saree for the occasion. She matched it with a necklace, ruby lips and a blouse with plunging neckline. Needless to say, Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as ever. Priyanka Chopra is the chairperson of this year's festival. She and Bhumi Pednekar conducted a master class today. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's saree here:

Bhumi Pednekar also showed up in a white ensemble. White seems to be the colour of the moment. Bhumi completed her look with statement earcuffs. Take a look at the pictures here:

For the opening night, Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar were dressed up in their festive best. Priyanka Chopra opted for a halter neck gown and minimal accessory look. She kept her hair tied in a top bun. She also completed her look with an embellished coat. Priyanka's gown was from the shelves of designer Tony Ward. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Opening night. Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival." Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was absolutely bowled over by her look. He commented, "Damn" and dropped a few fire emojis.

Bhumi Pednekar turned up in a green saree with a modern twist. Take a look here:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. The actress shared screen space with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen Thank You For Coming. Despite the film receiving criticism, Bhumi Pednekar's performance was appreciated.