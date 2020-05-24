Priyanka Chopra's 'Expectation vs Reality' Post Is Cracking Up The Internet

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra is currently staying in Los Angeles

Mindy Kaling also commented on Priyanka's post

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink

Leave it to Priyanka Chopra to entertain her fans with her Instagram posts. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram profile and the caption on them cracked the Internet up. Priyanka, who is currently in Los Angeles, shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she could be seen wearing a soft pink swimsuit and a shirt of sorts over it. She accentuated her look with a pair of sunglasses. In the second picture that the Quantico actress posted, she could be seen lying with a piece of cloth covering her face. Priyanka captioned the post: "Expectation vs. Reality." The post was flooded with Haha and LOL reacts from fans. Actor-comedian Mindy Kaling dropped several LOL emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing pictures from her LA diaries during the lockdown. Earlier, she shared a picture and captioned it: "Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... It's a good day."

Check out her post here:

Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. She also has signed Amazon's web-series Citadel. The actress also announced the Sangeet Project with Amazon Prime. Priyanka's last theatrical release was The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.