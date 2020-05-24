Priyanka Chopra's 'Expectation vs Reality' Post Is Cracking Up The Internet

Highlights
Leave it to Priyanka Chopra to entertain her fans with her Instagram posts. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram profile and the caption on them cracked the Internet up. Priyanka, who is currently in Los Angeles, shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she could be seen wearing a soft pink swimsuit and a shirt of sorts over it. She accentuated her look with a pair of sunglasses. In the second picture that the Quantico actress posted, she could be seen lying with a piece of cloth covering her face. Priyanka captioned the post: "Expectation vs. Reality." The post was flooded with Haha and LOL reacts from fans. Actor-comedian Mindy Kaling dropped several LOL emojis in the comment section.
Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing pictures from her LA diaries during the lockdown. Earlier, she shared a picture and captioned it: "Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... It's a good day."
Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. She also has signed Amazon's web-series Citadel. The actress also announced the Sangeet Project with Amazon Prime. Priyanka's last theatrical release was The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.