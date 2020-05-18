Priyanka Chopra Spiced Up A Sunny California Day With A Cherry On Top. See Pic

Priyanka shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared a pic of her sun-bathing on Instagram

"The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it's a good day," she wrote

Priyanka and Nick Jonas are in their Los Angeles home together

Priyanka Chopra, who would have been walking down the Cannes red carpet this time of the year, is isolating at her Los Angeles home with husband Nick Jonas amid the coronavirus outbreak. Priyanka's favourite quarantine activity is sun-bathing and we got yet another glimpse of that on her Instagram recently. Priyanka jazzed up her sun-bathing routine with a hat and a touch of cherry lip colour. "Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it's a good day," she captioned her selfie from her favourite spot on the deck. We absolutely love Priyanka's chilling-in-the-sun outfit - she wore a white crochet crop top paired with matching pants. Take a look at Priyanka's post here:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was spotted snuggling up with his furry friend Gino on the sun deck:

When done soaking up the sun, Priyanka also plays dress-up with her niece Sky Krishna. She shared a glimpse of her English tea party with the little one on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's story

On the first Monday of May, which is reserved for the Met Gala, Priyanka revealed how she would have dressed for the fashion event this year with Sky Krishna (daughter of Priyanka's cousin Divya Jyoti) as her stylist. "First Monday in May. This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess," Priyanka captioned a few cute photos with Sky Krishna. Met Gala 2020 has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.