Priyanka Chopra's 'First Day Out' In Two Months Looked Like This

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, shared a glimpse of what her day out after 2 long months looked like. The Quantico actress shared a close-up shot of herself, wearing a printed mask and she wrote: "Eyes are never quiet. First day out in two months." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented on Priyanka's post: "Your eyes sparkle always." Earlier this year, Priyanka described the phase of quarantine as "crazy." She said in a video, "This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not."

Priyanka began the week by sharing a super cute picture with her pet dog Gino Jonas and she wrote: "Sunshine is better with cuddles." Check out her post here:

On Mother's Day this year, Priyanka dedicated her post to her mom Madhu Chopra, her mother-in-law Denis Jonas and all the "mother figures in her life." She shared a video, in which she said, "Not being able to hug or celebrate with my mother or my mother-in-law or all the mother figures in my life, today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones, who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight, and for anyone who is grieving the loss of a mother figure, may this year bring you peace, today we celebrate all the mother figures in our lives, and I've been raised by a few in my family."

Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. She also has Amazon's web-series Citadel. The actress also announced the Sangeet Project with Amazon Prime.