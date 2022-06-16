Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse of Her Daughter Malti Marie In Mom Madhu's Birthday Post

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie and mom Madhu. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, and on this special occasion, she has shared an adorable post featuring the three generations - Priyanka's mother Madhu, Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture shared on Instagram, Priyanka is lovingly looking at her daughter Malti Marie, who is in her mother Madhu Chopra's hand. Sharing the post, she wrote a sweet note that read, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

Soon after Priyanka Chopra shared the post, her husband Nick Jonas dropped a cake and lovestruck emoticons in the comment section.

Here have a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas embraced parenthood early this year in January and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in May. Welcoming her daughter, Priyanka shared an adorable post along with a long note that read, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chora will be next seen in Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.