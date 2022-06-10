Can We Please Crown Priyanka Chopra Queen Of Throwbacks Already?

Priyanka Chopra posted this throwback. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra is on the path to global domination with one foot firmly in Bollywood and another in Hollywood. But even while she is ruling the world of entertainment, Priyanka often stops to look back at her journey so far. And in doing so, she often unearths and shares a treasure trove of throwback images on her Instagram page. Take, for instance, her latest post, in which she revisited a photoshoot from two decades ago. In the picture, Priyanka is seen in a swimsuit with bangles and a bindi, posing by a palm tree on a beach. In the caption, she said, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18-year-old ‘smolder',” and credited Patrick Durand for the picture.

And, this is not the only throwback image on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram timeline. The Citadel actress was always a diva – even at 19. Here's a vintage photo of her rocking a bikini with oversized pants to prove it.

Priyanka Chopra also often shares throwback images of her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, from his younger days. Just a few weeks ago, the actress shared a photo with her father. In it, a baby Priyanka is sitting pretty in Mr Chopra's arms. In the caption, she said, “Daddy's lil girl.”

Here's another image of Priyanka Chopra's father that she shared with the caption: “We're connected by heartstrings to infinity.”

A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra also shared a lovely memory from her childhood, this time with her mother and maternal grandmom. In the caption, she said, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani's (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.”

Here's an image of Priyanka Chopra as a child with her brother Siddharth Chopra.

Take a look at this picture of the Chopra siblings looking cute as buttons. "I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Here's one of the Chopra family on vacation.

With Priyanka Chopra creating milestones with each passing year, we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us next.