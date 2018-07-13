Priyanka Chopra, Reportedly Dating Nick Jonas, Says 'Would Love To Get Married'

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Ambani party

Priyanka Chopra, who called herself "super romantic" in an interview with ETonline, shared her views about marriage. In fact, she loves the idea of getting married, reported ETonline. "I totally want to get married at some point," the 35-year-old actress told ETonline. Priyanka was speaking at an event for a magazine in The Hamptons. Well, well, you must be aware that Priyanka is reported to be dating American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas - the duo have never really addressed speculation about their reported romance but have made several public appearances hand-in-hand and made mushy posts on Instagram stories. Priyanka even got Nick Jonas home in Mumbai to meet her mother Madhu Chopra. Sweet, isn't it?



Priyanka, who believes in the theory - "I'm single till there's a ring on my finger" - also has a reputation for her strong views on feminism. In her interview to ETonline, she added: "And I don't think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That's all it is. It's not about berating someone. It's not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married." Nick Jonas, are you listening?





Priyanka's interview comes just weeks after a report in Filmfare stated that she is all ready to take it forward with Nick Jonas - a reported engagement is on the cards either in July end or August, the report added.





Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala together last year, when she was briefly questioned about whether or not she's dating Nick Jonas on US TV shows but that did not garner much traction at the point. Reports of a rumoured romance sparked after they were spotted together at a baseball game, at a yacht party and then Nick Jonas also took Priyanka to attend his cousin's wedding. Nick was also Priyanka's plus-one at the pre-mehendi party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Priyanka also celebrated 4th of July with Nick's elder brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra, who owns homes in New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai, is indeed a busy star and has just added two new Bollywood films on her line-up. She has begun work on The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhar. Next up, she has Salman Khan's Bharat. Priyanka's US TV show Quantico will wrap with the third season, which it is currently on. In Hollywood, Priyanka has A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic in the pipeline.