Priyanka Chopra Posts About Fitness Challenge With A Pic From Gym

Highlights Priyanka hasn't posted her video or nominated anyone for the challenge She has mentioned two people in her tweet, who appear to be her trainers The fitness challenge was started by Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Thank you @Ra_THORe for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great intitiave and it's motivating me to get back to the gym! #AustinCagley@breebranks are you listening? pic.twitter.com/wEEAPhhDnR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 29, 2018

Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018