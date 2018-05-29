Priyanka Chopra Posts About Fitness Challenge With A Pic From Gym

Highlights
- Priyanka hasn't posted her video or nominated anyone for the challenge
- She has mentioned two people in her tweet, who appear to be her trainers
- The fitness challenge was started by Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Thank you @Ra_THORe for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great intitiave and it's motivating me to get back to the gym! #AustinCagley@breebranks are you listening? pic.twitter.com/wEEAPhhDnR— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 29, 2018
The 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Several Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Tiger Shroff and sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu have taken up the fitness challenge and posted several videos of their workout.
Here are some of the celebs' videos.
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here's my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge. I'd like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
I am extremely passionate about fitness...and my new obsession...RUNNING!Thank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03@imranirampal@aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018
I accept your challenge @AnushkaSharma and @AkhilAkkineni8 for the #HumFitToIndiaFit. I nominate my #kalank co stars @kunalkemmu#adjtyaroykapur@MadhuriDixit@aliaa08@duttsanjaypic.twitter.com/4nAvPfiRxM— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 26, 2018
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit#ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
Her last Bollywood film was 2016's Gangaajal. Priyanka has now signed Salman Khan's Bharat, which will hit the screens on Eid 2019. She is expected to start Bharat shooting soon.