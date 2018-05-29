Priyanka Chopra Posts About Fitness Challenge With A Pic From Gym

"Hum Fit Toh India Fit is a great initiative and it's motivating me to get back to the gym," tweeted Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 29, 2018 22:30 IST
Priyanka Chopra posted this picture (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka hasn't posted her video or nominated anyone for the challenge
  2. She has mentioned two people in her tweet, who appear to be her trainers
  3. The fitness challenge was started by Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
The 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge has motivated Priyanka Chopra to hit back the gym again. The 35-year-old actress, who is currently busy with her Hollywood projects in the US, has tweeted her picture (appears to be an old one) from the gym. (It isn't clear from her tweet or picture whether she has taken up the challenge or not). "Thank you Rajyavardhan Rathore for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative and it's motivating me to get back to the gym!" She hasn't posted her video or nominated anyone for the challenge but has mentioned two names in her tweet. The duo - Austin Cagley and Bree Branks - appear to be her trainers and also feature in Priyanka's picture.
 

The 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Several Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Tiger Shroff and sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu have taken up the fitness challenge and posted several videos of their workout.

Here are some of the celebs' videos.
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood last year with Baywatch. Her forthcoming projects are - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. Before debuting in Hollywood, she featured in Quantico, an American TV series, currently in its third season.

Her last Bollywood film was 2016's Gangaajal. Priyanka has now signed Salman Khan's Bharat, which will hit the screens on Eid 2019. She is expected to start Bharat shooting soon.
 

