Priyanka Chopra Posts About Fitness Challenge With A Pic From Gym

Priyanka Chopra posted this picture (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka hasn't posted her video or nominated anyone for the challenge She has mentioned two people in her tweet, who appear to be her trainers The fitness challenge was started by Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Thank you @Ra_THORe for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great intitiave and it's motivating me to get back to the gym! #AustinCagley@breebranks are you listening? pic.twitter.com/wEEAPhhDnR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 29, 2018

Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018

The ' Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge has motivated Priyanka Chopra to hit back the gym again. The 35-year-old actress, who is currently busy with her Hollywood projects in the US, has tweeted her picture (appears to be an old one) from the gym. (It isn't clear from her tweet or picture whether she has taken up the challenge or not). "Thank you Rajyavardhan Rathore for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative and it's motivating me to get back to the gym!" She hasn't posted her video or nominated anyone for the challenge but has mentioned two names in her tweet. The duo - Austin Cagley and Bree Branks - appear to be her trainers and also feature in Priyanka's picture.The 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Several Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone , Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Tiger Shroff and sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu have taken up the fitness challenge and posted several videos of their workout.Here are some of the celebs' videos. Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood last year with Baywatch . Her forthcoming projects are -and. Before debuting in Hollywood, she featured in, an American TV series, currently in its third season.Her last Bollywood film was 2016's. Priyanka has now signed Salman Khan's, which will hit the screens on Eid 2019. She is expected to startshooting soon.