Priyanka Chopra May Be Cast In Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4. This Is Not A Drill

Priyanka Chopra may have added another big Hollywood project to her line-up, Variety reports. The actress, 37, is reportedly in final talks to join the cast of Matrix 4, alongside returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, and new additions Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff. No details of what role Priyanka Chopra is being considered for are known but, given that the Matrix series is an action-based franchise, she will likely get to show of her Quantico action chops once again. Lana Wachowski returns to direct the fourth instalment of the iconic trilogy. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will reprise their roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe.

Plot and character details of Matrix 4 are well and truly under wraps. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, with whom Priyanka co-starred in her Hollywood debut Baywatch, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff have been cast in undisclosed roles. Original Matrix stars Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne, who played Agent Smith and Morpheus, will not be returning.

The Matrix released to instant acclaim in 1999 and was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both releasing in 2003. The trilogy is based on the dystopian premise of humans living, unbeknownst to them, in a simulated reality. Morpheus and Trinity lead the resistance, which Neo joins.

Priyanka Chopra's already full to bursting kitty includes Amazon Prime's multi-series Citadel (directed by the Russo Brothers), Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes(directed by Robert Rodriguez), the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's The White Tiger, and a project with Late Night actress Mindy Kaling. She will co-star with Richard Madden in Citadel while her superhero film will also feature Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater.

Priyanka Chopra broke into American TV with Quantico, which she headlined. She then made her debut opposite Dwayne The Rock Johnson in the film version of Baywatch. Her last films were Netflix's Isn't It Romantic and The Sky Is Pink, back home.