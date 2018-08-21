Priyanka Chopra Is Trolling Everyone Obsessing Over Her Diamond Ring

Priyanka Chopra on the sets of The Sky Is Pink. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Newly-engaged Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story about "that ring" appears to be for everyone obsessing over the engagement ring Nick Jonas bought for her. On her first day back on the sets of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, the team surprised her with a cake and a customised ring-shaped balloon to celebrate her roka with Nick Jonas over the weekend. Priyanka used the ring as the perfect prop to troll everyone who wanted a better look at the rock that shines on her finger now. She casually sported the balloon-ring on her finger (very nicely balanced) and captioned it: "...Oh that ring!!!" We know that Priyanka prefers to keep her personal life private as she told news agency IANS: "Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent of it is for me."

And that's how Priyanka (t)rolls:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories

Like everyone on social media, we also have a few details about Priyanka Chopra's reportedly Rs 2 crore engagement ring. In July, when the rumours about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' secret engagement grew stronger, foreign webloids such as People Magazine and E! reported that Nick Jonas shopped for the ring at Tiffany's New York outlet, which was reportedly shut down to give the 25-year-old singer required secrecy. It was also reported that Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday in July.

Before her roka, when Priyanka arrived in Mumbai, the prying camera lens caught her sneakily removing what appeared to be a ring while she was exiting the airport. The Internet suspected it was the ring with which Nick proposed.

The 'secret' ring resurfaced in headlines after Raveena Tandon posted a picture of herself and Priyanka, sporting a huge diamond ring.

All speculation was put to rest after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their relationship official by posting pictures from their roka ceremony. Later, the couple hosted an engagement party which was attended by Alia Bhatt and the Ambanis.

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming The Sky Is Pink in India. She has reportedly also signed Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt. The film has been postponed indefinitely.