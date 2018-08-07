In Viral Video, Priyanka Chopra Appears To Take Off A Ring Before Exiting Airport

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are rumoured to be engaged (Image courtesy: priyanka.news)

After cheering for rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas at his concert in Singapore, actress Priyanka Chopra quickly returned to India for an event which was hosted in the capital last evening. Paparazzi gathered outside the airport to capture a sight of her in their cameras. Priyanka has been trending a great deal for being reportedly engaged to Nick already but there are no official confirmation as of yet. However, a video that has recently surfaced online has made the Internet believe that Priyanka might be engaged to Nick. At the Delhi airport, Priyanka, dressed smartly in black, can be seen sneakily removing a ring from her finger and carefully keeping it in her pocket. Soon, she navigates her way till the car and signs a couple of autographs in between.

This reminds us of a statement categorically given by Priyanka on Koffee With Karan 5 where she said, "When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married."

"Yes, yes... she took it off. I saw" and "why can't she just go public?" are some of the comments posted on other accounts also carrying the video. Some called it 'drama' and said, "She's like as if it's hidden from the world."

At the event, when Priyanka was asked her rumoured engagement to Nick Jonas, she told the press, "My entire life, especially my personal life. Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent of it is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself," news agency IANS reported.

Priyanka and Nick's rumoured engagement featured in headlines after she dropped out of Salman Khan's Bharat. International websites reported that Nick proposed to Priyanka during her birthday in London. Apparently, they are looking forward for a wedding in September also.

Of dealing with rumours, Priyanka said, "Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed. But mostly, I tell my publicists 'Let it be, today's news is tomorrow's trash'."

Priyanka returned to Mumbai later in the night.

On the work front, Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink is Priyanka Chopra's only Bollywood project so far. She also has Hollywood films like Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake in the pipeline. She also reportedly signed up for Chris Patt's Cowboy Ninja Viking.

