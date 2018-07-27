Jab Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Met To Now: A Timeline Of Their Romance In Pics

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in Mumbai.

Highlights Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka quit Bharat for a 'special reason' International webloids reported that Priyanka and Nick are engaged Nick reportedly proposed to Priyanka on her birthday (July 18)

By this time, you must have read the headline of the day - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged, emphasis on reportedly. On Friday, Tom Cruise and Sanjay Dutt, the two film stars with new releases at the box office, were eclipsed by the announcement that Priyanka had opted out of Salman Khan's film Bharat, followed by scoops from People Magazine and E! reporting that she and rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas got engaged on her birthday some days ago, in London where he proposed with a ring he had picked out from a Tiffany store in New York that had been shut down so Nick could go ring-hunting. We imagine that if Priyanka had been getting engaged to a homeboy in Mumbai, the family jeweller would be called to their residence and we would have been denied such thrilling celebrity details like an entire store being shut for a JoBro's shopping.

People and E! have quoted a source. Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar posted a knowing tweet. Now all we need is official confirmation from Priyanka or Nick or their families. Until then, here's a refresher timeline of how the Priyanka-Nick romance progressed.

Met Gala, 2017

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first encounter was at the Met Gala last year when they both walked the red carpet together wearing Ralph Lauren. Nick even posted these pictures of Priyanka on his Instagram then - if you look at the captions, there's no indication that any sort of romance was brewing.

Priyanka. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 1, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

Memorial Day Weekend - May 2018

The Met Gala pictures obviously caused the Internet to put two and two together and make it 22 but the Nick, at least, insisted in December 2017 that he and Priyanka were just friends. Fast forward a few months and pictures from Nick Jonas' yacht party during the Memorial Day weekend this year spoke the proverbial 1,000 words.

A post shared by Glen Powell Fans (@glenpowell_) on May 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Airport - June 2018

Priyanka and Nick Jonas were then photographed travelling together. The Internet was sure they were en route a vacation.

A post shared by Priyanka Nick Jonas (@priyankanickjonas) on Jun 22, 2018 at 9:58pm PDT

Nick's cousin's wedding - June 12

It all blew up when Priyanka was spotted with Nick at his cousin's wedding. A holiday is one thing, meeting the parents (and the extended Jonas clan) quite another.

A post shared by Priyanka Nick Jonas (@priyankanickjonas) on Jun 22, 2018 at 9:54pm PDT

Mumbai - June 22

Wait, wait - was that Nick trailing in Priyanka's wake at Mumbai airport? Yes, yes and yes.

Over the next few days, Priyanka and Nick dined out in Mumbai and the actress hosted a few parties at her home.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in Mumbai

Goa - June 25

Next stop, Goa. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took off together for a mini-vacation in Goa where they were joined by Priyanka's cousin Parineeti.

A post shared by Priyanka Nick Jonas (@priyankanickjonas) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

Ambani Party - June 29

They returned from Goa just in time to attend a high-profile Ambani party. At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement ceremony, Priyanka and Nick Jonas walked in hand-in-hand.

Priyanka and Nick at the Ambani party in Mumbai.

Nick Jonas' Brazil Concert - July 1

They took off for New York but briefly stopped over in Brazil where Priyanka attended Nick's concert. A day after the concert, pictures of Priyanka clicking pictures of Nick went cray viral.

A post shared by PRI&NICK (@choprajonas) on Jul 1, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

Fourth Of July - July 4

Back in New York, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted several times during casual outings but it was their Fourth of July family outing which trended for days.

A post shared by Priyanka Nick Jonas (@priyankanickjonas) on Jul 15, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

Birthday In London - July 18

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with Nick Jonas, his brother Joe and Joe's girlfriend Sophie Turner. This, it seems now, was the day Nick popped the question - after just two months of dating (if we count down from Memorial Day).

A post shared by Priyanka Nick Jonas (@priyankanickjonas) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

