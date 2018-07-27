Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Reportedly Engaged. He Popped The Question On Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra photographed with Nick Jonas in Mumbai.

'Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged' - these seven words, seen on several international webloids, have provoked a seismic reaction in India. People Magazine and E! report that Priyanka said yes to Nick on her 36th birthday - July 18 - after having dated for a couple of months. This jhat mangni was hinted at in a gleeful tweet posted by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar today which revealed that Priyanka would no longer be starring opposite Salman Khan in new film Bharat. Announcements of this sort are generally sombre - Ali's tweet was positively puckish. Priyanka, he tweeted, was dropping out of Bharat because of a 'very, very special reason' which she told Team Bharat about 'in the Nick of time' and because of which they were 'very happy for her.'



People Magazine quotes a source as saying, "They are so happy...His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her." Both People and E! report that Nick Jonas shut down an entire Tiffany's store to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. Priyanka and Nick spent her birthday in London with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his girlfriend, Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

See the revealing tweet from Ali Abbas Zafar here:

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

An official announcement from the Chopras and the Jonas family is awaited.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been pictured together at casual outings and family functions near-constantly over the past couple of months. Priyanka and Nick also flew to India together, spending time in Mumbai and Goa with her family and even attending a high-profile Ambani party some time ago.

Not everyone believed the couple were dating for real. In particular, their age difference - at 25, Nick is 10 years Priyanka's junior - was cited as evidence that they were PR-dating. Just a short while ago, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu appeared to scoff at wedding rumours.

Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai in connection with her film with Farhan Akhtar, the Shonali Bose-made The Sky Is Pink. She is believed to have flown back to the US now. Priyanka, a former Miss World and star of several hit Bollywood films, headlined the American network show Quantico, now in its third and last season, and made her Bollywood debut opposite Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch.