What Priyanka Chopra's Mom Said When Asked About Nick Jonas Wedding Rumour

When Priyanka Chopra visited India with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, several reports stated that an engagement in on the cards either in this month or August. Now, some unconfirmed reports state that the rumoured couple might just get married. Is it so? When asked about Priyanka and Nick's wedding reports, her mother Madhu Chopra told the press, "Are you serious? If you are, we will also get serious," Mumbai Mirror reported. Priyanka, who turned 36 today, is reportedly dating American singer Nick Jonas, 25. They haven't acknowledged a romance yet but the Internet, going by their pictures on social media, thinks otherwise. Priyanka had brought Nick to India a few days ago, where he met Madhu Chopra also and later, went for a holiday with her family.



Priyanka's cousin Parineeti, who had also visited Goa, had told NDTV that meeting Nick was fun. "It was fun and we had a great trip, amazing food. Yeah, it was great."



Meanwhile, after a brief stay in Mumbai, Priyanka took off to New York, where she wrapped up her Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?. She and Nick are currently in London. On Priyanka's birthday eve, the rumoured couple dined at restaurant in in the British capital.



The other day, they were joined by Nick's brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner.

During their trip to India, Priyanka also took Nick to the Ambani party and made a couple entry. They were pictured hand-in-hand.



