Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Dinner With Nick Jonas. Isn't It Romantic?

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 36th birthday today (courtesy priyanka.news)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick were spotted together on her birthday eve The duo were spotted dining together in London Priyanka and Nick flew into London earlier this week

Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra and hello, there Nick Jonas! These two have really become the ideal example of an inseparable couple - though they've never really addressed reports about their speculated relationship. But guys, we can take it as official now that Priyanka and Nick made several public appearances hand-in-hand and uploaded mushy stories on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick flew into London two days before her birthday and on the eve of her big day, they were spotted dining at The Chiltern Firehouse in the British capital. Pictures of Priyanka and Nick exiting the London eatery have been curated by fan-clubs and are going crazy viral on the Internet. Last night, we also spotted a story on Priyanka's Instagram which shows birthday-special platter of sweets and read: "And it starts."

(Image courtesy Instagram)



For her birthday eve, Priyanka opted for polka dotted flared trousers and paired it with a choker top. The bag she carried to the dinner date may be of particular interests to fashionistas - it was a Prada backpack, a rather unusual choice to take on a dinner date.



Last night, the paparazzi would have been excited by a notch higher to see them hold hands but this time, Priyanka lead the way to the car as they left the restaurant with Nick following at close heels.



Well, Priyanka and Nick have been painting the town red for a while. They double dated with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner on Monday and dined at London's 34 Mayfair.

Nick and Priyanka in London A post shared by The Jonas Diaries (@thejonasdiaries) on Jul 16, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT



Priyanka Chopra is currently on a break from her work commitments in the US to have a great birthday experience but while she was still filming Isn't It Romantic, it was reported that Nick was planning to frisk her away to her favourite beach destination as a birthday treat. A source recently told DNA that Nick had already made bookings: "Nick has apparently made special plans for a quick getaway to one of Priyanka Chopra's favourite beach destinations. He's already made the bookings, but no one knows of the destination yet," DNA quoted a source as saying.



