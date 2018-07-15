For Priyanka Chopra, A Beach-Side Birthday Surprise By Nick Jonas, Apparently

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra left for New York earlier this week and apparently, she has taken a few days off from her schedule to spend time with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. DNA reports that Nick has planned a surprise for Priyanka, who will be celebrating her 36th birthday on July 18. Destination - One of Priyanka's favourite beaches. "Nick has apparently made special plans for a quick getaway to one of Priyanka Chopra's favourite beach destinations. He's already made the bookings, but no one knows of the destination yet," source told DNA. Priyanka has taken a break as the American singer-songwriter won't be able to travel outside the US due to professional commitments. "So, the actress has taken a few days off from her schedule to be with him," the source added.



A post shared by PRIYANKA CHOPRA FC (@__priyankachoprafc) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:00am PDT



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dating rumours featured in headlines in May. However, the duo have never really addressed the speculations but have made several public appearances together. Last month, Priyanka brought Nick to Mumbai and he even met the actress' mother Madhu Chopra. Later, the rumoured couple, along with her family, went to Goa for a vacation.



'Beautiful,' is how Priyanka describes her time with Nick in India. Speaking at a dinner gala she attended at The Hamptons, Priyanka told People, "It was really beautiful. He had a great time."



"We're getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. That's what he said. I think he really enjoyed it," she told People.



At the Ambani party in Mumbai, Priyanka and Nick were photographed hand-in-hand.

A post shared by PRIYANKA CHOPRA FC (@__priyankachoprafc) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:32am PDT







Meanwhile, Priyanka also opened up about marriage and told ETOnline , "I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point."After India, Priyanka and Nick's next stop was Brazil, where she attended his concert. They touched down the US after that and the Internet was surprised to see these pictures of them.

A post shared by PRIYANKA CHOPRA FC (@__priyankachoprafc) on Jul 5, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

A post shared by PRIYANKA CHOPRA FC (@__priyankachoprafc) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT



A reported engagement is also on the cards either in this month end or August.



Priyanka has started prepping for her Bollywood films - Bharat and The Sky Is Pink. In Hollywood, Priyanka has A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic in the pipeline.