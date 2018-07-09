Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Co-Star 'Takes Credit For Bringing Them Together'

Priyanka and Nick Jonas during Fourth of July celebrations. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are arguably the most talked-about couple in showbiz worldwide as of now and its Dwayne Johnson, who "takes credit" for bringing them together. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, who co-starred with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Nick Jonas in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, joked about bringing them together in an interview with E! Online. After, verifying if Priyanka and Nick are "happy together," Dwayne Johnson said: "Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji. I did it, yes. If they're happy." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted together during Fourth of July celebrations when Priyanka spent the day with Nick Jonas' family.



Pictures of the Jonas family and Priyanka dressed in white cycling in New York went crazy viral:



Even though Dwayne Johnson take the credit for bring Priyanka and Nick together, we know that they first met during last year's Met Gala when they both represented Ralph Lauren. However, it was only after Priyanka and Nick Jonas' pictures from a yacht party went viral that the Internet suspected that they're dating.



After the yacht party, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were spotted several times together in New York and Priyanka also attended Nick's cousin's wedding. Then Priyanka and Nick arrived hand-in-hand in India where Priyanka first took him out for dinner and then hosted a party at her home. The rumoured couple then went on a vacation to Goa where Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousin Parineeti also joined them. Priyanka attended the Ambani party last month with Nick as her plus one and then left or Brazil where she attended Nick Jonas' concert.



