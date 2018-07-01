Priyanka Chopra Attends Nick Jonas' Concert In Brazil. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Brazil (Image courtesy: pcourheartbeat)

In the early hours of Friday, rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed at the Mumbai airport, holding hands and it was believed that they might be going to Brazil for a concert, where the singer was scheduled to perform. Yes, Priyanka and Nick are in Brazil, folks (we have proof). This morning, Priyanka shared two updates from destination Brazil on her Instagram story. "Him," she captioned one of her posts, which is a picture of Nick performing on stage. Oh, did we forget to tell you Priyanka also added a heart-eyed emoji to Nick's picture? In some pictures shared by her fan clubs, Priyanka can be seen clicking pictures at the concert from her phone, perhaps she might be recording Nick's performance. She looks chic in a maroon top a skirt.



These are the pictures Priyanka shared on her Instagram story.

Sure enough, the Internet badly wants to know whether Priyanka and Nick are dating or not, but time and again, they have set major couple goals. They navigated the airport on Friday with coordinated airport wardrobe choices. Both of them wore jogger sets for comfortable travel.

Priyanka Chopra, 35, brought Nick Jonas 25, to India last Friday. After a brief stay in Mumbai, they went to Goa for a holiday with the actress' family.



After coming back to Mumbai, Priyanka attended Akash and Shloka pre-wedding festivities.



Neither Priyanka nor Nick have admitted to a romance yet. However, their love-up Instagram stories about each other tells a different story altogether. Several reports also state that an engagement is also on the cards in the coming months.