Details About Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Goa Trip 'May Cost Rs 5 Crore,' Parineeti Tells Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti told NDTV about Priyanka and Nick Jonas' vacation free of cost though

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 28, 2018 12:59 IST
A picture from Priyanka and Nick's Goa vacation. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arjun Kapoor is curious to know the details of Priyanka's Goa trip
  2. "Please, I charge 50000000," tweeted Parineeti
  3. Parineeti was holidaying with Priyanka and Nick over the weekend

Like everyone else, Arjun Kapoor wants to know about "the Goa trip" (yes, the one with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas) and he made his urgency very, very evident on Twitter, when he asked Parineeti: "How was Goa?... please, details quick." Priyanka Chopra is reportedly dating Nick Jonas and her Gunday co-star wants deets. Parineeti, who was holidaying with Priyanka and Nick, replied: "Please, I charge 50000000." Well, she told NDTV about her trip free of charge and said meeting Nick Jonas was 'fun.' She said: "It was fun and we had a great trip, amazing food. Yeah, it was great."

Here's the conversation between the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-stars:
 

 


Here's what Parineeti told NDTV:



Some snippets from their Goa vacation:
 

 

 

 

 

 

Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. @priyankachopra #DancingInTheRain

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 


Parineeti joined Priyanka and Nick in Goa over the weekend but she returned a day before Priyanka and Nick. Parineeti was spotted all by herself at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday while Priyanka and Nick were accompanied by their respective teams at a private terminal of the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. Priyanka's brother Siddharth was also a part of the entourage.

Back in Mumbai, Priyanka's first social commitment was to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's mehendi ceremony. Some reports added that Priyanka took Nick Jonas as her plus one to the Ambani party while the others said they dined later in the evening.

 

 



Priyanka wore a Tarun Tahiliani saree to the Ambani party and she was photographed wearing the same saree in her pictures with Nick Jonas from Wednesday evening.

 

priyank nick jonas ndtv

 

 

 

priyank nick jonas ndtv

 

priyank nick jonas ndtv

Dating reports featuring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas  appeared in headlines after their yacht party in May, after which they were spotted together several times. Priyanka even attended Nick's cousin's wedding in US before they came to India together.

Priyanka Chopra currently stars in Quantico and her upcoming film is Bharat.

