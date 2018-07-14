Priyanka Chopra Talks About Spending Time With Nick Jonas In India: 'It Was Really Beautiful'

When in India, Nick Jonas bonded with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai

  1. "We're getting to know each other," said Priyanka Chopra
  2. "It was a great experience for him," she said about his India visit
  3. Priyanka got Nick to India earlier this month

Fans what to know everything about the new favourite rumoured couple - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - and hence, it's a delight when the 35-year-old actress finally opened up about spending time with Nick Jonas in India in an interview with People. Priyanka was speaking at a dinner gala she attended at The Hamptons, and said: "It was really beautiful. He had a great time." Priyanka touched down in Mumbai with the 25-year-old singer-songwriter last month, when they went out on dates, attended an Ambani party together, took off for a weekend getaway and Nick bonded with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

"We're getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. That's what he said. I think he really enjoyed it," she told People. When in India, Priyanka and Nick also squeezed out time for a short trip to Goa, where the singer also hung out with Priyanka's brother Siddhartha and cousin Parineeti Chopra. It is during their stay in India that we also spotted a loved-up post on Nick's Instagram.

Meanwhile, here are pictures of Nick and Priyanka from their India visit. Nick was Priyanka's plus-one at the pre-mehendi party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Priyanka and Nick at the Ambani party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas out on a date in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport



Priyanka too reciprocated with this photo from Nick's concert in Brazil, after whichever the duo celebrated 4th of July together in New York. Joining them were Nick's brother Joe Jonas and fiancee Sophie Turner.

During the dinner at The Hamptons, Priyanka aslo revealed marriage is an idea she absolutely loves. Speaking to ETOnline, she said: "I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point." Nick Jonas, are you listening?

Meanwhile, reports are rife that a speculated engagement is on the cards either in July end or August. Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala together last year, when she was briefly questioned about whether or not she's dating Nick Jonas on US TV shows but that did not garner much traction at the point. Reports of a rumoured romance sparked after they were spotted together at a baseball game, at a yacht party and then Nick Jonas also took Priyanka to attend his cousin's wedding.

In the professional sphere, Priyanka Chopra has just returned to Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhar. Next up, she has Salman Khan's Bharat. Priyanka's US TV show Quantico will wrap with the third season, which it is currently on. In Hollywood, Priyanka has A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic in the pipeline.

