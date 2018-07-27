Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Engaged? What Will Aunties Say, Worries Twitter

Reports of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas engagement have sent the Internet into a meltdown

Written by | Updated: July 27, 2018 13:37 IST
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

  1. Twitter has been trending 'Priyanka' all morning
  2. Priyanka dropped out of Salman Khan's Bharat
  3. Several international websites reported they got engaged

The Twitterverse has been left shaken and stirred by reports that actress Priyanka Chopra and rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas got engaged on her birthday - about 10 days ago on July 18 - and that Priyanka has dropped out of Salman Khan's new film Bharat. People Magazine and E! report that Nick asked Priyanka to marry him while celebrating her 36th birthday in London and that he closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to pick out her ring. Closer home, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted a slyly-worded post about how Priyanka had quit the film for a 'very, very special reason' which she told the team about 'in the Nick of time.' Overcome, Twitter has been trending 'Priyanka' all morning. Here's a selection of reactions.

For starters, prep for Indian aunties throwing shade.

 

 

Priyanka should remember this about Nick and cheese, please. For those of you who don't know (we didn't, we had to Google), these are lines from a song Nick Jonas sang in the 2010 Disney film Camp Rock 2 - in his defence, he was only a teenager then.

 

 

Several tweets expressed consternation over the jhat mangni - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly dated for only two months.

 

 

However, there's a reason why this alleged mangni may not seem all that jhat, given this context:

 

 

Some references to Nick's past as a child star were made:

 

 

And this is surely the last word:

 

 

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 25, exploded into headlines after being spotted together getting dinner and casually hanging out. Soon, it seemed things were getting intense when it was revealed that Priyanka was Nick's plus-one at a Jonas cousin's wedding.

The reported romance appeared to have been elevated from the realm of rumour when Priyanka brought Nick to Mumbai to hang out with her family. They even holidayed in Goa with Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and attended an Ambani party.

Priyanka Chopra's last few Bollywood appearances of note include Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal. She has lately been spent most of her time abroad for the ABC show Quantico and Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka is also a singer and a successful producer.

