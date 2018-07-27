Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Engaged? What Will Aunties Say, Worries Twitter

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The Twitterverse has been left shaken and stirred by reports that actress Priyanka Chopra and rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas got engaged on her birthday - about 10 days ago on July 18 - and that Priyanka has dropped out of Salman Khan's new film Bharat. People Magazine and E! report that Nick asked Priyanka to marry him while celebrating her 36th birthday in London and that he closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to pick out her ring. Closer home, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted a slyly-worded post about how Priyanka had quit the film for a 'very, very special reason' which she told the team about 'in the Nick of time.' Overcome, Twitter has been trending 'Priyanka' all morning. Here's a selection of reactions.

For starters, prep for Indian aunties throwing shade.

now im waiting for all the aunties at our next family gathering to be all "wAs an InDIan bOY noT eNouGH fOr pRIyaNKa??? wHat aN iNsuLT tO OUr cUlTuRe!!1!" — rith (@notearstori) July 27, 2018

Priyanka should remember this about Nick and cheese, please. For those of you who don't know (we didn't, we had to Google), these are lines from a song Nick Jonas sang in the 2010 Disney film Camp Rock 2 - in his defence, he was only a teenager then.

so uh nick jonas is engaged. i hope priyanka knows he eats cheese, but only on pizza and sometimes on a homemade quesadilla because otherwise it smells like feet to him — lizzy (@llaraeliz) July 27, 2018

Several tweets expressed consternation over the jhat mangni - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly dated for only two months.

Priyanka and Nick dated for barely 2 months and now they getting married i- pic.twitter.com/PLNUqevPa1 — birds (@birdsyoongi) July 27, 2018

However, there's a reason why this alleged mangni may not seem all that jhat, given this context:

if u think priyanka chopra and nick jonas getting engaged after only 2 months of dating is impressive try being in a brown household where u meet your spouse on the DAY of ur engagement hahahahhAHAHAUWHDEf :/// — areej (@areejplea) July 27, 2018

Some references to Nick's past as a child star were made:

So Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are actually engaged. Childhood me couldn't handle the shock and died. — Elijah (@Bariullkjcjajp) July 27, 2018

And this is surely the last word:

if nick jonas is infact engaged to priyanka chopra then he's hella lucky lmao shes a queen — kess LOVES MICHAEL (@poisedmgc) July 27, 2018

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 25, exploded into headlines after being spotted together getting dinner and casually hanging out. Soon, it seemed things were getting intense when it was revealed that Priyanka was Nick's plus-one at a Jonas cousin's wedding.

The reported romance appeared to have been elevated from the realm of rumour when Priyanka brought Nick to Mumbai to hang out with her family. They even holidayed in Goa with Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and attended an Ambani party.

Priyanka Chopra's last few Bollywood appearances of note include Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal. She has lately been spent most of her time abroad for the ABC show Quantico and Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka is also a singer and a successful producer.