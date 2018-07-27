Priyanka Chopra Quits Salman Khan's Bharat; Director's Tweet Contains Nick Jonas Hint

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Ambani bash.

Highlights Team Bharat wishes Priyanka Chopra loads of love: Ali Abbas Zafar Bharat went on floors earlier this month The film would have reunited Priyanka and Salman after 11 years

Actress Priyanka Chopra has dropped out of Salman Khan's work-in-progress Bharat but there are no hard feelings because, as director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed in a tweet, Priyanka has recused herself from the project for a 'very, very special reason.' If this were not enough of a hint, Ali's tweet also contains a thinly-veiled reference to Priyanka's rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas - 'she told us in the Nick of time' with an upper-case N? The Bharat team is 'very happy for her'? It doesn't get more pointed than this. And if even that were not enough, Ali ended his tweet with a revealing wink emoticon. OK, we get it - it doesn't take a genius to join the dots. We'll be expecting an engagement/wedding announcement soon.

See Ali Abbas Zafar's tweet here:

An explosion of Priyanka-Nick rumours and sightings have shaken up the Internet these last few months. Priyanka recently celebrated her 36th birthday with Nick, 25, his brother Joe and Joe's girlfriend, actress Sophie Turner in London. Nick travelled to India before that, where he holidayed with Priyanka and her cousin Parineeti Chopra in Goa and also accompanied Priyanka to an Ambani party.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have kind of Insta-confirmed their relationship in a way by posting stories about each other. A few days after Priyanka's birthday, Nick Jonas snubbed haters with this awesome picture of Priyanka:

A screenshot of Nick Jonas' Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India and she will soon start filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar.

Bharat, which is set in a circus, also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi. It began filming earlier this month and will release on Eid next year. Bharat, produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, is an adaptation of South Korean Ode To My Father.

Bharat would have been Priyanka Chopra's fourth film with Salman Khan, 11 years after their last movie God Tussi Great Ho.