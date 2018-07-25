Salman Khan's Dramatic Entry Scene For Bharat May Look Like This

Salman Khan in Bharat. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Salman Khan's dramatic life on the sets of Bharat was summed up by director Ali Abbas Zafar in just one picture. "Ring of fire ..... & Bharat," the director captioned the post, in which he gave a sneak peak of Salman Khan introductory shot for Bharat. In the picture, Salman Khan (with his back facing the camera) can be seen entering the "ring of fire" on a bike in a circus. Salman Khan plays the role of a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the film and Ali Abbas Zafar earlier told Mumbai Mirror that Salman Khan's introductory scene is based in a grand circus set-up. As per a statement released by the filmmakers, a circus sequence (set in the late Sixties) will be created for the film and international artistes have been signed to feature in it.

Here's a glimpse of Salman Khan's first scene from Bharat:

Ring of fire ..... & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/J20KeE3Ro6 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 25, 2018

Bharat, which is produced by Salman's brother-in-law, is the Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father and it also stars Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. Disha Patani plays the role of trapeze artiste in Salman Khan's onscreen circus entourage.

The film went on floors earlier this week and Ali Abbas Zafar also tweeted BTS videos from the preparatory sessions of the film:

So far, the filmmakers have not shared the details of the character played by Priyanka Chopra. Salman and Priyanka have co-starred in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-e-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho. Priyanka has currently assigned her dates to Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar.

Bharat is expected to open in theatres on Eid next year.