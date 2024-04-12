Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Gets A Flying Start

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has made an impressive mark at the box office on its opening day. According to a Sacnilk report, the action-packed film collected ₹15.50 crore (across all languages) on day 1. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewala are also part of the project. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's storyline revolves around Captain Firoz (Bade Miyan) and Captain Rakesh (Chote Miyan) who are up against a villainous scientist-entrepreneur portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The action-packed film has been jointly produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans can see various specialised weapons. Talking about the use of real arsenals in the film, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real locations with real weaponry and equipment. We are thankful to each country for all their support for letting us use the real military equipment in the film. Guns, tanks, military trucks, chinooks and many other weapons have been used in the movie.”

“We have kept it all real with the best technical team and action crew. The explosion, equipment, and locations are real, and all the actors have performed brilliantly during all the situations. Everything we have attempted is with real safety. So, I think when you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, somewhere or the other, you will feel the thrill,” Ali Abbas Zafar added.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The film throws in talk of watan (nation), vardi (uniform) and zameer (conscience), the three things that true soldiers are unwaveringly committed to. We will achieve victory but without abandoning the principles that guide us, says the Army top brass. There is more artifice than intelligence in a film that arms the villain with the power of Artificial Intelligence. He floats the idea of brain-controlled, indestructible soldiers to fight brainwashed terrorists. Thwarted in his plans, he decides to prove a point.”

He continued, “In what is predominantly a man's world, a girl fights alongside the two soldiers. She is Captain Misha (Manushi Chhillar), who has a few stray action scenes of her own to prove her mettle. Another girl pops up a little later in the film. She is Paminder "Pam" Bawa (Alaya F), the nerdy one who pretends to be a blockhead. She is brought into the mission to crack complex computer codes.”