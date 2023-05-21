Manushi Chhillar Shows Off New Look In France - 'Just French Stuff''

Manushi Chhillar shared this image. (courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Bollywood star Manushi Chhillar is having a great time in France. How do we know this? Well, a cursory glance at her Instagram timeline will show you that the star is enjoying every bit of her time in the country. For context, Manushi Chhillar travelled to France to attend the Cannes film festival. This is her maiden appearance at the film festival. Following a glorious red carpet appearance, Manushi Chhillar has shared a stunning set of images of herself sporting a new haircut. Dressed in a simple black corset top and off-white pants, the actress looks stunning in the images. In the caption, she simply said, “New hair [heart emoji]. (Just French stuff).”

For her debut appearance at the Cannes film festival, Manushi Chhillar made heads turn in a white ball gown by Fovari. In the caption, she only said, “Cannes debut.”



In a separate post, Manushi Chhillar shared details of her gown. She wrote, “Feeling grateful. A big hug to my team for always having my back and making this moment memorable. My outfit from Fovari was every bit of feminine elegance at its finest. It is ethically sourced and sustainable, while being wearable art! Thank you, Sheefa J Gilani, (her stylist) and George P Kritikos (her makeup artist) for always making me feel like a princess.”





Manushi Chhillar followed this up with a crystal blue gown by Galvan London. She accessorised the ensemble with a round handbag, gold earrings, and matching heels from the shelves of Giuseppe Zanotti. In the caption, Manushi Chhillar wrote: “Just a normal day at Cannes.”





On the work front, Manushi Chhillar was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, her debut Bollywood film opposite Akshay Kumar. The film released last year and failed to create a buzz at the box office. The star rose to fame after winning the Miss World title in November 2017.