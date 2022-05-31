Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chhillar Perform Ganga Aarti Ahead Of Samrat Prithviraj Release

Akshay Kumar with Manushi. (courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are busy promoting their upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. The duo, who are in Varanasi, performed evening aarti on Monday. In the photos shared on their respective Instagram handles, Akshay looks charming in an off-white kurta while Manushi looks pretty in a peach coloured salwar suit. She kept her makeup natural and tied her hair into a neat bun. Both Akshay and Manushi captioned the images as "Har Har Mahadev". Check out the posts below:

Akshay Kumar also shared a video of himself taking a dip in the holy river Ganga. The video also featured him and Manushi performing Ganga aarti. In the background, we can hear the song Hari Har from his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. He captioned the video as "Team #SamratPrithviraj in Varanasi yesterday. Film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on a big screen near you on 3rd June."

Talking about the film, Samrat Prithviraj is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie is based on the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. The film marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has several films in his kitty - Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, OMG 2 and Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake.

