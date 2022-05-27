A Scene From Akshay Kumar And Kapil Sharma's 4 AM Gym Session

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma in a still from the video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is known for his disciplined lifestyle. He is one of those actors who swear by the kinder garden poem “Early to bed, early to rise”. Don't you agree? We don't know about you but it seems Kapil Sharma does. And, we have a video to prove it. The clip, shared by Akshay Kumar on Instagram, features a visible frightened Kapil Sharma standing on the balcony at 2:30 am. And, he says, “Saari duniya so rahi hai. Sachi main uthta hoga Akshay Kumar 4 bajay. [The whole world is sleeping. Do you really think that Akshay Kumar wakes up at 4 am?].” Without wasting any time further, Kapil quickly gets ready to pay a visit to the actor's gym. Things get all the funnier when the comedian finally makes his way to the gym. While Akshay Kumar looks fresh as a daisy, Kapil seems too tired to even walk. Don't believe us? You must watch the video then.

The clip has clocked more than 6 lakh views on the social media platform. Akshay Kumar's caption read, “Banter before breakfast or after dinner. Watch Kapil Sharma and I working out at 4 am. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate it only at a theatre near you on 3rd June.”

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his much-awaited film Prithviraj. The movie will mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial will hit theatres on June 3. The film will see Akshay Kumar play the titular role.

Prithviraj's trailer was released earlier this month. Along with the trailer launch announcement, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Shaury aur veerata kee amar kahaanee…Yeh hai kahaanee Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki. [The story of bravery and valour… This is the story of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.]

Prithviraj will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.