Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar Brings The Story Of Courage To Life

Akshay Kumar and Manushi in a still from Prithviraj. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of the magnum opus Prithviraj released on Monday afternoon. The trailer showcases the story of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's (played by Akshay Kumar) valor, courage and beyond. Based on medieval poet Chand Bardai's epic poem Prithviraj Raso, the period drama features Akshay Kumar in the titular role, while Manushi Chhiallr, in her Bollywood debut, plays the role of Prithviraj Raso's wife, Princess Sanyogita. The trailer also showcases their love story. Sanjay Dutt stars as the trusted aide Kaka Kanha, while Sonu Sood is seen as Chand Vardai. The trailer also has glimpses of Ashutosh Rana. The descriptor along with the film's trailer on YouTube read: "His sword knows nothing but victory. He is Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan."

Check out the trailer of Prithviraj here:

Sharing the film's trailer on Instagram, the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar wrote: "Shaurya aur veerta ki amar kahaani...Yeh hai kahaani Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan with YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Take a look at the post here:

The film's release date has been shifted multiple times due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdowns. However, it will finally hit the screens on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who was crowned in the year 2017.

Prithviraj has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming and starring in television epic Chanakya (1991) and the feature film Pinjar (2003). The film has been backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.