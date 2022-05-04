Akshay Kumar Completes 30 Years In Cinema. See Yash Raj Films' Special Gift

Akshay completes 30 years in cinema (Courtesy: yrf

Akshay Kumar, who started his acting career with a small role in the film Aaj, has completed three decades in the film industry. Yash Raj Films celebrated the special occasion. The official social media handles of Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a video, in which, Akshay Kumar can be seen unveiling a digital poster of Prithviraj (his next movie). The poster features posters of every single film that Akshay has been a part of. YRF captioned the video as "Celebrating @akshaykumar and his 30 years of incredible cinema! Watch the unveiling video NOW! Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Akshay Kumar reposted the video and tweeted, "30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June."

In the video, Akshay Kumar said, "It didn't even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema. It's fascinating those 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh! The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special."

Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet here:

30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June. https://t.co/nEpxCkPSq3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 4, 2022

Akshay Kumar made his acting debut with a minor role in the 1987 Mahesh Bhatt-directed film Aaj. He appeared in a lead role in 1991's film Saugandh. In 30 years, Akshay has been a part of around 145 movies.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Prithiviraj, which will release on June 3. Next, he has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee.