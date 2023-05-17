Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar Makes Dream Red Carpet Debut In Fairytale Gown

Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar on the red carpet.(Image Courtesy: Getty)

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar served major fashion goals as she made a magnificent red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The Samrat Prithviraj star attended the opening ceremony of the world's biggest film festival in a lovely white dress by Fovari. For the big night, the actress went all out in a dramatic white dress with a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her. Manushi Chhillar, looking like a dream, completed her look with a statement neck piece.

Take a look at Manushi's Cannes's attire here:

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta also made stunning appearances on the Cannes red carpet. While Sara Ali Khan brought a bit of India to Cannes in her traditional ivory lehenga, Esha Gupta stole the show in a stylish white gown.

Take a look:

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

Film curator and critic Meenakshi Shedde, who is on the International Critics' Week jury, opted for a saree on the opening day of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The other Bollywood stars attending the film festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur. Content creator Dolly Singh and reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be present.

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World in China's Sanya city in November 2017.